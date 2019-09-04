|
William J. (Bill) Scott - 76 of Lake, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home. William was born November 23, 1942 in Lake, Michigan to Fredrick B. and Betty J. (Ramey) Scott. He grew up in Lake, attended Lake and Farwell schools. Upon graduation entered the USN Submarine Service (1960) and married Florence K. Scott (Dean) on September 3, 1966 in Shepherd, Ml. After marriage she joined Bill in his navy career, they had 3 children and resided in Illinois, Hawaii, Virginia, South Carolina, Scotland, Rhode Island, and Washington advancing to Master Chief Fire Control Technician, FTCM(SS), before his retirement in 1980 and returning to Michigan. Once back he received his Real Estate licenses, sales and broker, and joining his father in business "Scotts Real Estate". Bill attended MMCC under the GI bill and graduated with an Associate Degree in Business Administration and Marketing & Management. He also acquired his tax assessor license and in 1991 was appointed as Tax Assessor and Supervisor of Garfield Township and subsequently elected and re-elected serving a total of 21 years. He was a lifetime reader, enjoyed following politics' and puttering in his basement. Finally, in 2014 he fully retired after losing the love of his life after 48 plus years of marriage. He is survived by sons: William J. (Susan) Scott Jr. of Lima, OH, Edward B. (Debra) Scott of Greenville, MI and Daughter, Deanna L. Scott-Hicks of Clare, MI; Grandchildren: Caity, Josh, Nate (Claire), Jonny and Danny Scott of Greenville, MI, Will and Alex Scott of Lima, OH, Charlie and Gwen Hicks of Clare, MI; Great grandson, Eamonn; Brothers: Gary B. (Elaine) Scott of Midland, MI and Douglas W. (Shirley) Scott of Harrison, MI and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his wife (2014), and parents. No formal service is planned. Bill was cremated with burial in Garfield Township Cemetery to be at a later private service. Those who feel compelled to donate, the family is suggesting donations to Grace Hospice, 1484 Straits Dr., Suite 2, Bay City, MI 48706 who ensured that Bill’s last days were spent at home, surrounded by family.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 6, 2019