William Jon (Bill) Machuta

William Jon (Bill) Machuta Obituary
age 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Isabella County, Community Cancer Services of Isabella County or Woodland Hospice. Bill was born on January 29, 1956 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Ben Machuta and Ruth (Eagley) Machuta. He married Patty McNeal on June 3, 1978. Bill worked as a Supervisor at Aunt Millie’s Bakery for 43 years. He enjoyed woodworking and taking care of his lawn. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren who called him Bompi. Bill is survived by his wife, Patty, children, Shelly (Mike) Carroll and Andy (Shannon Hermes) Machuta, grandchildren, Ava, Bode and Gavin Carroll, mother-in-law Mitzi McNeal, brother-in-law Scott (Darcy) McNeal, special niece Jordan (Travis) Cline and son Carson, and special nephew Alex McNeal, sisters, Carla Travis, Gloria (Jim) Jones, Marsha (Tim) Hovey, brothers, Cary Machuta, Mike Machuta, Mark (Heather) Machuta and Chris Machuta, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ruth Machuta and Father-in-law Elmer McNeal. You may view Bill’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
