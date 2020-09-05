William Joseph "Bill" Bushy, age 72, of Alma, MI, passed away after a lengthy battle with throat cancer Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Alma, MI surrounded by his family's love. A cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later time. Bill was born in Norfolk, VA on August 19, 1948, the son of Edward Paul and Theresa Lorraine (Andrews) Bushy. He graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1966. He graduated from the police academy at Delta College and earned a Bachelors (SVSU) and a Masters (CMU) degree in criminal justice. On December 31, 1976 Bill married Sharon Kay Barnaby in Ithaca, MI. On October 28, 2019, Bill and Sharon renewed their vows at The Little White Chapel with Elvis officiating. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a sonar tech on a submarine during the Vietnam War. He worked for Lobdell-Emery for 3 years. In 1976, Bill went to work for the Gratiot County Sheriff's Department. For 27 years Bill worked as a Road Deputy and a Detective Sergeant until he retired in 2003. Bill was an avid golfer, taking frequent golf trips across the country with his brothers and close friends. He loved fishing and anything involving sports. Bill and Sharon enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Bill was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1200. Bill is survived by his wife Sharon and 8 children: Tracy Dean (Christine) Giles of Drayton, ND, Jeffrey Lee (Vicki) Giles of Hallock, MN, Kristopher Lynn (Christine) Giles of Stillwater, OK, Angela Rae Giles of Weidman, MI, Sean Robert (Amanda) Bushy of Alma, MI, Brandon Lee Giles of Hatton, ND, Tyler James (Shalane) Giles of Flagstaff, AZ, and Matthew Joseph Bushy of Flagstaff, AZ. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Katelyn Lorraine Jensen, Logan David Nelson, Victoria Bushy, Phoenix Bushy, Avery Joseph Bushy, Jayden Berg, Justice Giles, Naleigha Giles, and Rondyn Giles; his faithful companion Scrappy, 6 siblings: Beverly Mitchell, Donald (Judy) Bushy, Keith (Peggy) Bushy, Kevin Bushy, Sheila (Scott) Slater, and Kirk (Kristan) Bushy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that memorials be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging Meals On Wheels and U of M Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
