William Herdlein, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away suddenly, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend. Bill was born July 17, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, son of William G. and Joan L. (Little) Herdlein. A 1972 graduate of Beal City High School, Bill married Gail Tilmann on April 15, 1977, at St. Joseph Church in Beal City. He was employed by Summit Petroleum for 30 years. In his retirement Bill spent his time between farming, repairing vehicles, hunting, and fishing. He was a caring man that always gave his time to help others. Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail; his mother and step father, Joan and Jerry Doan of Mt. Pleasant; his father and step mother, William and Kathy Herdlein of Weidman; five sisters, Marge (Jim) Bonstelle of Lake, Jean (Bud) Davy of Weidman, Pam (Rick) Hartman of Riverdale, Cherie (Neil) Schumacher of Mt. Pleasant, and Rose (Tom) Nicholas of Kalamazoo; brother in-law, Gary Tilmann of Beal City; and numerous and nephews. Bill’s wife Gail wishes to express her deepest appreciation to all of Bill’s friends that stopped by for “beer nights” in the garage. A Funeral for Bill will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Thomas Held officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to (lls.org) and Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (helpfightra.org). Envelopes will be available at the church or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020