Age 71, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Bill was born November 1, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Albert and Doris (Huntley) Whitney. He married Nancy Haynes on March 16, 1968. Bill worked as a custodian for CMU for 30 years before retiring. He is a member of Community Baptist Church in Alma. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Mike (Kim) Whitney, David (Lisa) Whitney, Doris (Jerry) Curtiss, grandchildren David, Zach, Shirley, Justine, Courtney, great grandchildren Zoey, Cali, Charlie, Bailey and one great grandson on the way who’s middle name will be William. Also siblings Richard Whitney, Kenneth Whitney, Tammy Koser, Jackie Thrush, Virginia Whitney, many nieces and nephews and special dog Chaz. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maida Shuba, Mary Ann Brady and special dog Chasta. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at the Community Baptist Church of Alma, 1525 W. Superior St., Alma, MI 48801, with Pastor Randy Brandon officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Bill’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 29, 2019