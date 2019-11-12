|
Age 79, of St. Louis, and lifetime resident of Gratiot County, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hearts Content Adult Foster Care in Breckenridge. Wilma was born March 9, 1940, the daughter of William and Mary (Hanford) Mallory. She graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1958. Wilma married Gary Richardson on June 4, 1960. She worked at home while her children were younger and would later clean homes, drive for Meals on Wheels, and loved being a crossing guard in Alma. She also spent many years working as a secretary and worked at Alma Diecast. Wilma was a very generous person, she adopted families during Christmas and donated to Gratiot County Fair for Youth. Wilma loved the fair and even had the Grand Champion dairy cow when she was a kid. She loved her family, especially her grandson. She also enjoyed fishing. She is survived by her daughter Ronda and Ron Holleman and grandson Ian Holleman and his wife Kristine Hannula all of Lansing. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary Richardson and her son Greg “Slim” Richardson. Per Wilma’s wish, a cremation has taken place with no services planned at this time. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Wilma’s memory to the Gratiot County Fair for Youth. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Wilma’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 13, 2019