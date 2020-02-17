|
Wilma M. Sanders, age 95, of Shepherd passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Woodland Hospice House. Wilma was born April 9, 1924 the daughter of George and Lola (Wertz) Bissell. She married Lloyd Sanders in 1940. Lloyd preceded her in death in 1945. She then married Burton “Bud” Sanders July 20, 1946. Bud preceded Wilma in death in 1980. Wilma retired from Kroger’s in Alma in 1980. She enjoyed traveling with her family, working in her garden, and taking bus trips to the Casino. Wilma is survived by 3 children Joyce (Larry) Moody, Gale (Eileen) Sanders, and Janet Feltman all of Shepherd; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 sisters Caroline (Karan) Pregitzer of Onaway and Thelma Patterson of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. Wilma is preceded by siblings Loraine Holton, Dean Bissell, Alice Butcher, and Reva Hilliard. There will be a graveside service Friday, February 21 at 11am at Salt River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Wilma to Shepherd Lions Club, Woodland Hospice, or the Terry Feltman Scholarship Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020