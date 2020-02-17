Home

Wyatt Fredrick Marier

Wyatt Fredrick Marier Obituary
age 30, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly and way too young, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Per Wyatt’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Isabella Cat Clinic, 1635 E. Broomfield, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Wyatt was born June 24, 1989, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of James and Mona (Wooten) Marier. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 2008. Wyatt will always be remembered for his big heart, warm smile, and his interests in computer gaming and love for all things Batman. Wyatt is survived by his father James (Carolyn) Marier; his mother Mona Marier (Kirk Belland); and his brother Isaac Marier (Sydnee Miller). Wyatt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Mona (Dr. Herbert) Bugbee; and paternal grandparents Cecil and Elmer Marier. To view Wyatt’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
