Yvonne Eileen (Ware) Miller
Yvonne Miller, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant after a brave battle with dementia. She was born May 2, 1946, in Cadillac, Michigan, daughter of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Schwarder) Ware. A 1964 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Yvonne married Bruce Eugene Miller on September 13, 1968, and together made their home in the Blanchard and Weidman areas. She loved her family dearly including her dogs and cats. Yvonne enjoyed gardening, reading, feeding and watching the birds, and she could put together a delicious meal on short notice that was always followed by an even more delectable desert. She will be fondly remembered for her stern demeaner and loving grace which came from her sincere love for others. Yvonne is survived by her loving sister, Linda Kerby (who was by her side every day of her battle before Covid restrictions); brother, Tom (Tami) Beagle; husband, Bruce; son Bruce D. Miller; former daughter in-law, Malissa; grandchildren, Marcy Miller and Daniel Miller; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her, mother, Lucille Ware-Beagle; father, Kenneth Ware; infant sister, Diane Ware; sister, Marlene Curtiss; and brothers, Wayne Ware and Gerald Ware. The family gives a special thank you to the nurse aides and nursing staff at Medilodge for the great care and to Heartland Hospice for its wisdom and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Yvonne’s life will be held in May of 2021. Details will follow. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
