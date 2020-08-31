87, of Weidman, departed this world for Heaven on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her son Darcy’s home. Funeral services for Yvonne will be held on the west lawn at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. with minister Kevin Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilmore Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. As the service is being held outdoors, we are not able to livestream. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available to watch Saturday afternoon by clicking the “Watch Webcast” icon on Yvonne’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
Yvonne was born on September 4, 1932 in Weidman, daughter of Leon and Gladys (Carr) McArthur. She married Bernard Pitts on August 12, 1950, in Rosebush. Yvonne owned and worked at McArthur Insurance Agency in Weidman for 30 years. She was a long-time member of the Gilmore Church of Christ. Yvonne served as their financial secretary and pianist and hosted many guest speakers and missionaries. Yvonne and Bernie enjoyed traveling and made lifelong friendships. They also loved spending winters in Florida. What Yvonne enjoyed the most was being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family, and if you know her well, cleaning the house was a close second. Although she did not particularly enjoy cooking, she was a great cook. Yvonne is survived by children, Cheryl (Paul) Barbour; Janet (Ken) Seymour; Darryl (Bonnie) Pitts; and Darcy (Hope) Pitts; son-in-law, David (Carla) Wood; 14 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; daughter, Mona Marie Wood; son, Timothy Paul Pitts; son-in-law, Ronald Lee Apple; granddaughter, Joy Lynnai Wood; great- granddaughter Selah Brielle Apple, and brothers, Leighton, Mitchell, Gerald, Leon Junior, and Stuart. You may view Yvonne's obituary and leave a condolence for the family at