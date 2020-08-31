1/1
Yvonne Marie Pitts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, of Weidman, departed this world for Heaven on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her son Darcy’s home. Funeral services for Yvonne will be held on the west lawn at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 5 at 11 a.m. with minister Kevin Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilmore Church of Christ. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. As the service is being held outdoors, we are not able to livestream. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available to watch Saturday afternoon by clicking the “Watch Webcast” icon on Yvonne’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com Yvonne was born on September 4, 1932 in Weidman, daughter of Leon and Gladys (Carr) McArthur. She married Bernard Pitts on August 12, 1950, in Rosebush. Yvonne owned and worked at McArthur Insurance Agency in Weidman for 30 years. She was a long-time member of the Gilmore Church of Christ. Yvonne served as their financial secretary and pianist and hosted many guest speakers and missionaries. Yvonne and Bernie enjoyed traveling and made lifelong friendships. They also loved spending winters in Florida. What Yvonne enjoyed the most was being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family, and if you know her well, cleaning the house was a close second. Although she did not particularly enjoy cooking, she was a great cook. Yvonne is survived by children, Cheryl (Paul) Barbour; Janet (Ken) Seymour; Darryl (Bonnie) Pitts; and Darcy (Hope) Pitts; son-in-law, David (Carla) Wood; 14 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; daughter, Mona Marie Wood; son, Timothy Paul Pitts; son-in-law, Ronald Lee Apple; granddaughter, Joy Lynnai Wood; great- granddaughter Selah Brielle Apple, and brothers, Leighton, Mitchell, Gerald, Leon Junior, and Stuart. You may view Yvonne's obituary and leave a condolence for the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved