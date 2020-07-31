Zachary Kanjuparamban, 87, of Sylvania, OH and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH. He was born May 9, 1933, in Kainakary, Kerala, India, son of the late Jacob and Tresa (Attokaran) Kanjuparamban. He was welcomed into the home by his three older sisters, Annie, Mary, and Ruby. He was later joined by two brothers, Lazar and Antony. He married Teresa Kadamapuzha on May 4, 1962, in a Catholic church in Kanjirappally, India. He received his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in India and tutored medical students in the department of anatomy (in India) before traveling to England. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of England and continued his studies and practiced in Ireland before moving to the United States in 1969. After a one year residency in surgery at Doctors Hospital in Washington, DC, he completed his three year residency training in urology at George Washington University Hospital, Veteran’s Administration Hospital, DC General Hospital, and Children’s Hospital, serving as chief resident in the Department of Urology at the hospitals before coming to Central Michigan Community Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the International College of Surgeons, and the Royal College of Surgeons and was also a member of the Michigan Medical Association. Dr. Kanjuparamban served as Chief of Staff for CMCH in 1982. His decision to specialize in urology stemmed from a desire to become more knowledgeable in a single field of medicine, and found urology very satisfying. Working as a urologist for 37 years, he diagnosed many cancers in their early stages and enjoyed seeing many of his patients completely cured. Very active by nature, Dr. Kanjuparamban enjoyed walking and swimming, and he was a regular at the pool of the Holiday Inn. He found great joy in helping others, and more than anything, he adored his five granddaughters and four step-grandchildren. Dr. Kanjuparamban is survived by two children, Maria K. Barone of Canton and Jacob (Debra) Kanjuparamban of Sylania, OH; five granddaughters, Olivia and Isabelle Barone and Sydney, Elle, and Amelia Kanjuparamban; four step-grandchildren, Austin, Kayleigh, Miah, and Alivia Blain; and his eldest sister, Annie (Thomas) Mampalam of San Francisco, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa in 2012; two sisters; and two brothers. A Funeral Mass for Dr. Kanjuparamban will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Don Henkes as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com