A 'Mire De'Shawn Kenny, age 11 months, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, LA, passed away March 23, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral time at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St. Houma, LA. Interment Southdown Cemetery. Survived by his parents: Shelly Charles and Edward Kenny, Sisters: Kiera Lashawn Jackson, Tayha Doucette, Tiyha Doucette and Kattleya Bynoe, brothers: Darryl Johnson, Tyrin Doucette, Anthony Roomes and Trayvon Harrison, grandparents: Joyce (Bobby) Scott and Victor Senegal. Preceded in death by his grandparents: Susie Kenny and Earl Lester Robertson, Great-Grand parents: George and Lucinda Jones Williams, Great Great-Grandparents: Edmond and Virgie Mae Charles and Willis and Laura Mitchell and Gertie Jefferson.You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019