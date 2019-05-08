A. Collette Landry, 82, went to eternal rest on May 4th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Charles Lewis and Joseph Ray Landry, her son Michael F. Lewis, her parents Earl McMahan Wilson and Maria Athalia Gaudin Wilson and her brother Earl Wilson. A mother, both loving, and beloved, she is survived by her children and their spouses: Maurice P. Lewis, Maria L. Thompson and her husband Donald Thompson, Melissa B. Lewis, Matthew J. Lewis, and Milton J. Lewis, as well as her grandchildren: Laura Cashio Pelanne, Camille M. Lewis, Luke D. Cashio and Taylor L. Lewis and her great-grandchildren: Alexander Vogel, Brielle Cashio, Trent D. Cashio, Dominick J. Pelanne and Collette R. Pelanne. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Intelligent, witty, generous, and artistic, she was a lover of sewing, baking, crafting, dancing, dining, and music, and taught sewing and cake decorating. She loved teaching and sharing her wisdom for every occasion. If you knew her well, you may have received one of her cakes or wonderful quilts. If you were extra lucky, you got to enjoy one of her dozens of beautiful paintings. A jack of all trades, she was just as great at clerical work as she was at home repair and maintenance. She was an avid reader, and could not wait for that next John Grisham or James Patterson novel. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the congregation of Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic Church since its founding. She was a onetime President of the Catholic Daughters of America. Her love of God and her fellow man inspired her frequent generosity to family and friends alike. She was extremely active in her younger years, from playing sports in the streets with her children, and involving her kids in yard-work and gardening. She loved to play cards and board games with family and friends. And believe it, she knew if you were trying to cheat. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM with a Memorial Mass to follow at 12:30 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Private inurnment will be in Cypress Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Little Sisters of The Poor organization. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019