The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
2013 Saint Ann St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
2013 Saint Ann St.,
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Anthony Branch Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aaron Anthony Branch Jr. Obituary
Mr. Aaron Anthony Branch, Jr., age 88, passed way in his home, surrounded by family on May 10, 2019. Preceding him in death was his wife, Nell Bland Branch; his grandson, Anthony Michael Roy; his parents, Lorenza Peterson Branch and Aaron Anthony Branch, Sr.; his brothers, Joseph Leon Branch (Doris - deceased) and Lawrence Branch; his sisters Shirley L. Williams (James, Sr. – deceased), Gloria L. Branch, Vera A. Branch, and Dolores Branch. Cherishing his love and memories, he is survived by his only child, Mell J. Branch-Roy; his son-in-law, Michael J. Roy; his grandchildren, Aaron K. Roy and Angelique M. Roy; his sister, Hilda M. Williams (Johnny, Jr. – deceased) and his brother Walden Raymond Branch, Sr. (Marguerite); and a host of family and friends. Born in New Orleans on August 26, 1930, Aaron was the oldest of 9 children and was nicknamed "Papa", which is how his extended family referred to him. He was a Korean War Veteran that served in the U.S. Army. Upon his return from military service, he was a former worker in the New Orleans rice mills. Aaron later joined and retired from the Harbor Police for the Port of New Orleans. He was a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan. In 1956, he became a Free Mason in the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Louisiana. Aaron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend, and a committed church member. He was known for his warm smile, charm, determination and fierce independence. To celebrate Aaron's life and say good-bye, family, friends, veterans, police, church and mason members are invited to attend the funeral services at Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2013 Saint Ann St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70116 on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation is at 9:00 am. Service is at 11:00 am. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now