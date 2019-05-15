Mr. Aaron Anthony Branch, Jr., age 88, passed way in his home, surrounded by family on May 10, 2019. Preceding him in death was his wife, Nell Bland Branch; his grandson, Anthony Michael Roy; his parents, Lorenza Peterson Branch and Aaron Anthony Branch, Sr.; his brothers, Joseph Leon Branch (Doris - deceased) and Lawrence Branch; his sisters Shirley L. Williams (James, Sr. – deceased), Gloria L. Branch, Vera A. Branch, and Dolores Branch. Cherishing his love and memories, he is survived by his only child, Mell J. Branch-Roy; his son-in-law, Michael J. Roy; his grandchildren, Aaron K. Roy and Angelique M. Roy; his sister, Hilda M. Williams (Johnny, Jr. – deceased) and his brother Walden Raymond Branch, Sr. (Marguerite); and a host of family and friends. Born in New Orleans on August 26, 1930, Aaron was the oldest of 9 children and was nicknamed "Papa", which is how his extended family referred to him. He was a Korean War Veteran that served in the U.S. Army. Upon his return from military service, he was a former worker in the New Orleans rice mills. Aaron later joined and retired from the Harbor Police for the Port of New Orleans. He was a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan. In 1956, he became a Free Mason in the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Louisiana. Aaron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend, and a committed church member. He was known for his warm smile, charm, determination and fierce independence. To celebrate Aaron's life and say good-bye, family, friends, veterans, police, church and mason members are invited to attend the funeral services at Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2013 Saint Ann St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70116 on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation is at 9:00 am. Service is at 11:00 am. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019