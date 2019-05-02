Aaron James Garrison departed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the age of 57. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Aaron was an employee of the Department of Transportation (DOT). Devoted father of Nakeitha Wings, Areiona Warren, Lafabian Fluker, Aaron Greathouse, Icilyn Garrison, and Paislee Garrison. Aaron is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Loving son of Shirley Mae Garrison and the late Welmar Garrison, Sr. Brother of Yvette G. Stewart, Allison Garrison, Damian Hester and Edwin Roussell. Brother-in-law of Dennis Stewart. Father-in-law of Melvin Wings, Andre Fluker, and Dominique Greathouse, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Relatives, friends of the family, Pastor, officers, and members of the Historic True Vine Baptist Church, neighboring churches, Department of Transportation (DOT), the Outcast Bikers Club, are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:00 AM at Historic True Vine B.C, 249 Sala Ave., Westwego, LA. Rev. Leander Johnson, officiating. Visitation begins at 8:00-10:00 AM. Interment Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetary and Mausoleums, 9820 Nine Mile Point Rd. Westwego, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Director (504) 581-4411 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019