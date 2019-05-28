The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Aaron John Babst passed away surrounded by family and friends May 25, 2019. He was born in New Orleans and is the son of Johnny and the late Arlene Babst. Aaron is the brother of Ashlee (John) Price and the proud Uncle of Aaron John Price and Layla Price. He was a graduate of Brother Martin High School and a member of Acacia Fraternity at LSU. Aaron was an avid Saints fan. He fought a long battle with cancer for over 13 years. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friend of family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass for Arlene and Aaron on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am from Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019
