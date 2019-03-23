Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abelardo Peña. View Sign

Mr. Abelardo Peña, age 67, of Westwego, Louisiana, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019. Abelardo was born in Puerto Cortez, Honduras on February 22, 1952 to Salvador Arnoldo Peña and Leticia De'Innocentiis de Peña. Abelardo was born in Honduras, but was raised and educated in Belize. Later, he immigrated to the United States, where he finally settled in Louisiana. Eventually, Abelardo married the love of his life Lesley Brook Loubier, and together they were blessed with four loving sons. As a father he was stern, affectionate, and encouraging. He was a jack of all trades who had mastered many skills. He was an amazingly hard worker; however his true passion was in ministry. Abelardo was a member of White Dove Fellowship Church. He was a Christian man who had a deep personal relationship with God. He truly was a disciple of the Lord. He always had a friendly smile and a helpful hand to give. Despite all the obstacles and struggles in his life he remained a genuine and humble man, maintaining his faith in the Lord, his loving spirit, and unconditional love for his family. He never missed an opportunity to help others and show the glory of God to anyone and everyone. He will be missed, but we know he is in heaven. In his words "THANK YOU, LORD!" He was survived by his mother Leticia De'Innocentiis Peña, his brothers and sisters Arnoldo Peña (Darlene), Norma Price (Craig), Lizardo Peña, Abraham Peña, Andres Peña (Lourdes), Alcides Peña, and Leticia S. De'Innocentiis Peña, and his four sons Abraham L. Peña, Joshua A. Peña, Matthew A. Peña, Salvador R. Peña, and a host of other family members and friends near and dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his father Salvador Arnoldo Peña, his brother Alfonso Peña, and his wife Lesley Brook Loubier. On Friday March 29, 2019, visitation will start at 11 am. Service will begin at 1 pm at White Dove Fellowship Church, 3600 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey, La, 70058. Burial then repast at While Dove Fellowship will follow. Donations can be made at White Dove Fellowship.

