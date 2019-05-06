The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Adam A. Schouest, Sr., passed away at his home, on May 03, 2019, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Danelda (Dell) Moragas Schouest, children: Adam A. Schouest, Jr., James J. Schouest, Sr. and his wife Misty, Michelle Schouest Rogers and her husband Michael; six grandchildren, one great-grandson; siblings: Dudley Schouest and his wife Janet, MaryAnn Schouest Rodriquez and her late husband Delton, sister-in-law Sue Schouest and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Anatole Schouest and Maude Pertuit Schouest, siblings: Daniel Schouest and his wife Dottie, Dorothy Schouest Stortz and her husband Clayton, Betty Schouest Becker and her husband Roy, and Donald J. Schouest, Sr. He retired from Matlack Truck Lines after 25 years. He was a longtime resident of New Orleans and current resident of River Ridge, LA. He will be sadly missed, but his loving spirit and strong unwavering faith allowed him to encourage and bring hope to his loved ones during his battle with cancer. His spirit will be carried in the hearts of his loved ones. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Matthews the Apostle Church, River Ridge, La. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a mass at 11:30 a.m. Father Sidney Speaks, officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, La. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the . Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019
