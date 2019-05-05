|
|
Adam Jon Masson passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 unexpectedly; he was a lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. Adam was born on September 3, 1978 and is preceded in death by parents Robert and Jean Masson. Adam is survived by his brother Gregory Masson and his wife Nicole Masson (His godchild Avery, Emma and Cooper Masson), Also survived by his half-brothers Robert J. Rioux, Robert Masson and Michael Masson and half-sisters Gisele Masson Accardo and Denise Goldfarb. Adam graduated Archbishop Rummell in 1997, attended LSU where he studied in Chemical Engineering. Services will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Friday, May 10, 2019 with visitation beginning at 12:30pm and memorial services in the chapel at 2:00pm. A private burial will follow. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 10, 2019