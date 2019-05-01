The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Adam Joseph "Ace" Williams

Adam Joseph "Ace" Williams Obituary
Adam 'Ace' Joseph Williams departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Riverbend Nursing Home in Jesuit Bend, LA. He was 89 years old and a native of Boothville, LA. Son of the late Serney Prosper Williams and Ethel Franklin Williams. Husband of Joyce Prout Williams. Father of Jeraldine (Larry) Boutner, Eric (Kim) Williams, Conrad (Shelia) Williams, Theresa (Bill) Baker, Melanie (Prince) Kaywood, Elvis (Lavern) Williams, Gregory (Barbara) Williams, Joy (Wendell) Barnett, Christopher Williams and the late Anthony Williams. Brother of Annie Lucille (Edward) Duncan, Prosper S. (Beverly) Williams, Betty Ann (Gregory Sr.) Dinette and the late Carmelita Andry, Myrtle Devall and Eva Powell. Godfather of Annie Lucille Duncan. Mr. Williams is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, Officer and members of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church and all neighboring churches of Plaquemines Parish, also the staff of Riverbend Nursing Home and Denet Towing Service are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church 39752 Hwy 23 Boothville, LA 70038 at 10 a.m. The visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Dr. Theodore Turner Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Port Sulphur, LA. The family will also receive guest for a visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
