Adam Richard Perkins Jr., also known as "Uncle Jr." or "PawPaw Jr." passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the husband of the late Vada Mary Perkins and the late Gail Scott Perkins. He was the father of Patsy Perkins, as well as the late Richard Perkins, Lura Perkins Polkey, and John Perkins. Grandfather of Stephen Polkey Jr., Tim Perkins Sr., Tayl Perkins, Stephanie Encalade, and Raelynn Doucet. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was the son of the late Adam Perkins Sr., and Mary Carmadelle Perkins, and was predeceased by his brothers and his sisters. He was a combat veteran of World War II, and was very proud of the fact that he served in Italy. When he returned from the service, he piloted a crew boat, as well as being a professional fisherman and trapper. He was a loving grandfather who will be missed dearly by all who had the honor and privilege to know him. A Funeral Service will be held in the parlor of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary