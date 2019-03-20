Adelaid Beverly Loyacano of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Picayune Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Picayune Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Reeves officiating. Adelaid was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, a resident of Picayune for 16 years and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Ferdinand Loyacano of Picayune, Mississippi; her children, Ferdinand Loyacano, Jr. of Metairie, Louisiana and Tina Marie McCord (James) of Dothan, Alabama; sister, Emily Schmitz of Kenner, Louisiana; grandchildren, Barry, James, Stephen, Shawn and Amber; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Keller, Archer and Annalei. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip C. Schmitz and Bertha Dowd Schmitz; brother, Phillip Schmitz and sister, Phyllis Schmitz Bonnette. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website for the obituary. You can leave an online condolence or share photos and memories at www.picayunefuneral.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019