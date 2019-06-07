Services Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home 4747 Veterans Blvd Metairie , LA 70006 (504) 888-8440 Resources More Obituaries for Adilia de Sorto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adilia Pilar Pedrosa Orellana de Sorto

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Adilia Pilar Pedrosa Orellana de Sorto (aka Nana) was accepted into God's loving arms for her eternal rest on Thursday, the 30th of May 2019 at 4:26 pm. She was 89 years old. She was born on October 12th, 1929 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the daughter of a carpenter, welder, wagon maker and a housewife. In order to provide a better future with more opportunities for his only daughter, her father sent her to the United States of America with a first cousin who resided in New Orleans, LA. In July of 1946, at the tender age of 16, she immigrated to the United States of America with her aunt. She was sent to school to learn English and eventually was employed in a clothing factory. After many years of living in this country as a legal resident, she achieved one of her longtime dreams and proudly became a citizen of the United States of America in 1993. Although she always embraced her native country's culture, she was proud of her new citizenship and never failed to exercise her right to vote. In 1953 she married Napoleon (Victor Manuel) Sorto and eventually four children were born from that marriage. Mother, and later grandmother (Nana) and great-grandmother (Granny) were the roles that she identified with in her life. She was totally dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and her love for them was obvious from the devotion that she showed them all. Her life was guided by her Catholic religion and her faith in God and Jesus Christ. For years she went to church every First Friday of the month and took part in the Sacred Heart of Jesus devotions. She was faithful in her daily prayers and petitions for her family and all those in need of prayer. She was a person who never said goodbye to you or thanked you without also saying, "May God bless you." She was a member and parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen Church for 64 years. She was preceded in death by: her father, Heriberto Pedrosa Izaguirre; her mother, Ercilia Antonia Orellana Guzman de Pedrosa; her brother, Mario Roberto Pedrosa Orellana; her brother, Heriberto Pedrosa Orellana (died at 1 yr old); another brother by the same name, Heriberto Pedrosa Orellana; her husband of many years, Napoleon (Victor Manuel) Sorto; her daughter, Gloria Haydé Sorto Aguirre Spoto (surviving spouses Mario Aguirre, Joseph Spoto). She is survived by: her brother, Luis Alfonso Pedrosa Orellana; her daughters: Victoria Alexandra Sorto LaBiche (Michael Carleton) and Doris Sheila Sorto Fundora (Gervasio Peter); her only son, Julio César Sorto (Michelle Blache); grandchildren: William Chad Lee (Alanna Fitts), Adam Matthew Fundora (Julieth Ortiz), Victor Raimundo Amaru Aguirre, Trevor Ross Lee, Jason Thomas Fundora, Daniel Aaron Fundora, Gabrielle Antoinette Sorto, Alexandra Victoria Sorto, Valentino Sebastian Sorto, and Kristof André Sorto; great-grandchildren: William Carson Lee, Kaeden Emmanuel Fundora, and Estella Blaire Sorto. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. All her adoring family will forever feel the loss of her presence in our lives, her prayers for our well-being, her continuous blessings, love, and devotion. Her constant presence at all of our family functions, as the matriarch of our family, will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 6425 W Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA 70003 at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 13th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA and prior to services on Thursday, June 13th from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church. Interment will immediately follow services at Greenwood Cemetery, 5190 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA. Condolences may be offered online @ www.LeitzEaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries