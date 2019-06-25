The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Adolph Anderson
Adolph "Shorty the Roofer" Anderson

Adolph "Shorty the Roofer" Anderson Obituary
Adolph ""Shorty the Roofer"" Anderson a Vietnam Veteran (served in the United States Army & was a member of the 101st Airborne division) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the home of his loving & caring daughter, Sivi Anderson Sherman. Mr. Anderson was 76 yrs of age. Adolph is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph & Helen Anderson; 2 brothers, Ronald & Jerry Anderson and 2 sons, Adolph Anderson and Adolph Anthony Anderson, III. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of over 50 years, Rev. St. Jane Anderson; his children, Dimitria Boykins, Ronald Anderson (Marie) and Sivi Anderson Sherman (Shawn); 8 sisters-in-law and 1 brother-in-law. He is also survived by 27 grandkids; 26 great grandkids; 3 great, great grandkids; 6 nieces; 2 nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor, officers and members of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church are invited to attend the Funeral Service at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 2008 Marigny Street on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Donald C. Jeanjacque, Sr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. On Monday, July 1, 2019 interment will be at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA at 10:00 am. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019
