Agnes J. Rotolo entered into Eternal Life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Born Agnes Michel, she is the daughter of the late Chris and Jennie Tortorici Michel. She is also the beloved wife of the late Sidney A. Rotolo; they were high school sweethearts who were married from 1956 until his death. She is the loving mother of two adopted children, Steven and Michel Rotolo, who will never forget their parents' love. Agnes also has a host of god-children and special cousins. She always looked after her friends who were sicker than she was, making sure they were able to get to their various appointments. Agnes is an active parishioner of St. Rosalie Catholic Church, where she frequently attends Sunday and daily mass, and she is a member of the St Rosalie Alter Society. She is an Algiers native and a graduate of Holy Name of Mary High School, Class of 1955; she remained close to her classmates and frequently met with them for monthly luncheons. Relatives and friends of the family, also members of the St. Rosalie Alter Society/ Women's Club, HNM alumni, Knights of Columbus Council #15892 and Ladies' Auxiliary, and the St. Rosalie Men's Club are invited to attend a Funeral Mass to be celebrated from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Homes, Inc. 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday morning, 11:00 am until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred.