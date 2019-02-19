Agnes Limberg Ricks passed away on her 99 birthday surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Ricks, Sr. Mother of Joseph M. Ricks, Jr. (Eula Mae), Janet A. Decedue, Darrell J. Ricks, Sr. (Sandra), Michael F. Ricks (Debbie), Mark A. Ricks and the late Gerald Ricks and Geraldine Ricks Piglia (Lawrence). Sister of the late August Limberg, Amelia Grassell, Althea Limberg, Bernadette Dewhirst and John Limberg, Jr. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Ricks was a most devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her family is appreciative of the personal and loving touch provided by the staff from St Anthony's Healthcare & Rehab. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1908 Short Street, Kenner, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass at 12:00 Noon, officiant Rev. Richard Miles. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Greenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary