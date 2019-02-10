|
|
Agnes Pichon Dapremont entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Daughter of the late George Pichon and Seraphine Robert Pichon. Agnes was a devoted wife to the late Louis Dapremont, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved daughter Lynne D. Augustine (Gregory Augustine, Sr.). Loving grandmother Gregory Augustine, Jr. (Monique), Craig A. Augustine,(Sharlie) and Christie A. Roussell (Carnell, Sr.). Great grandmother of Xavier, Amou'r, Carnell, Jr., Kenneth, and Taryn. Preceded in death by her son Craig N. Dapremont.and her siblings: Doris P. Williams, Alcide, Celina, Laura, Augusta, Lena, and Archie. Relatives, friends, Priest, and parishioners of St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great church are invited to attend the Christian Burial Mass on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 10:00 Am. Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, SSJ, celebrant. Interment St. Louis, III Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019