The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Dapremont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Pichon Dapremont

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Pichon Dapremont Obituary
Agnes Pichon Dapremont entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Daughter of the late George Pichon and Seraphine Robert Pichon. Agnes was a devoted wife to the late Louis Dapremont, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved daughter Lynne D. Augustine (Gregory Augustine, Sr.). Loving grandmother Gregory Augustine, Jr. (Monique), Craig A. Augustine,(Sharlie) and Christie A. Roussell (Carnell, Sr.). Great grandmother of Xavier, Amou'r, Carnell, Jr., Kenneth, and Taryn. Preceded in death by her son Craig N. Dapremont.and her siblings: Doris P. Williams, Alcide, Celina, Laura, Augusta, Lena, and Archie. Relatives, friends, Priest, and parishioners of St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great church are invited to attend the Christian Burial Mass on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Raymond/St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 10:00 Am. Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, SSJ, celebrant. Interment St. Louis, III Cemetery, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now