Alan Earl Sison passed away at his home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Rebecca "Becky" Stephens Sison. Loving father of Kathryn Cardwell (Wesley) and Elizabeth Sison. Son of the late Albert Sison and Selina Catchot Sison. Brother of the late Albert Sison Jr. Brother-in-law of Pam Wilkinson (the late Jimmy "J.W.") and Sherri Spell (Jim). Uncle of Monica Wilkinson (Bambi) and Keith Wilkinson. Proud grandfather of Mackenzie Sison, Samantha Cardwell, Charlotte Cardwell and Lucy Cardwell. He was affectionately known as Pa-Paw to Emmett, Amelia and Madison. Also survived by his godchildren, colleagues and friends. Alan was born on November 20, 1946 in New Orleans, LA. He was a former resident of St. Bernard Parish and a current resident of Metairie, LA. He was hired as a New Orleans Police Officer in 1969 and retired after 30 years of service. He returned to NOPD in 1999 and ascended to his rank of Drug Laboratory Chemist Supervisor. September would have marked 50 years of service serving the City of New Orleans. He was a life member and past master of Daylight Masonic Lodge No. 412 F & AM. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, taking family trips to Disney World and especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.