Alan Frederick Landry passed away peacefully after a short battle with prostate cancer, at his home in New Orleans on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his mother Alvera Blood Landry and his step-father Robert Simon Landry, his aunt Dorothy B. Finnegan (and her spouse James) as well as his attorney and friend, Kenny Charbonnet. He is the father of Mary Ann Landry. Mr. Landry was a native to New Orleans who relocated to Denham Springs following Hurricane Katrina. He was able to once again call his beloved New Orleans home in his final days of life. He loved spending his days listening to his favorite music by Fats Domino, Elvis Presley and the Beatles. He was thankful and blessed to be able to get out and enjoy his surroundings because of his good friend, Michael Tillman. Many thanks to Georganna Leavesley, Care Manager with Home Care Solutions, for all of her wonderful care and guidance to help him through his final years. He will be missed by many but especially by his 'family' with the Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, Trust Department who dedicated years of service and care throughout his lifetime. Those touched by Mr. Landry's personality and heart are invited to attend a short graveside service at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday June 28, 2019 at 1pm.