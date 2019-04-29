The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Alan Roy Trahan passed away peacefully at North Oaks Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a native of Kaplan, LA and resident of Montz, LA. Alan loved the outdoors and fishing. His passion was spending time with his family and his best bud Max. Beloved husband of Louisa Agnes Contrenchis Trahan. Loving father of Stephanie Buras (Mike). Grandfather of Elizabeth Herring (Andrew) and Michael Buras. Great Grandfather of Jason and Lindy Herring. Son of the late Willa Lapoint Trahan and Nelson Trahan. Brother of Jimmy, Paul (Bonnie), Randy, Robert, Ronald, Harry, Brenda Trahan, Cathy Guillot and the late Gail Doris, Ricky, Patricia and Mike Trahan. The family would like to thank Fresenius Medical Care of Saint Rose, LA, Dr. Margaret Winkler and Doctors and Staff at North Oaks Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
