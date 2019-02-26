Alasia Terrez "D.J. Lacy" Wilson departed this life peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA surrounded by her loving family. She was 40 years old and resident of Harvey, LA. "D. J. Lacy" was a popular bartender and Disc Joey at 3'Js Bar in Marrero, LA. She is the beloved daughter of Joann Hudson Wilson and the late Robert Wilson. Devoted mother of Ja' Juan Wilson. Sister of Gregory Wilson. Granddaughter of Stella Hudson and the late David M. Hudson. Niece of Clarice LaBlanc, David, Marcus, Robert, Nicole and Shawn Hudson and the late Josere Hudson. Devoted cousin of Devenique Price and Tori Hudson. She is also survived by several other devoted cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at To the Glory of God's Ministry 1715 Erie Street New Orleans, LA 70114 at 11 a.m. The public visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Elder Christopher Bailey officiating Internment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary