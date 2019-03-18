Albert "Buddy" Anthony Perreand of Folsom, LA passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1926 in New Orleans, LA to Albert and Laura M. (Kabel) Perreand. Buddy is survived by her beloved wife of over 50 years Franziska DeFries-skene Perreand; his children Deborah Hackney (David), Denise Shepard (William), Albert N. "Perry" Perreand (Kathleen Posey), Frederick Albert Perreand (Sandra Louise), Angie Henderson (Jim); his grandchildren David, Daniel, Darrah, Joy Elizabeth, Julie, Elsa, Anna, Ava, Axel, Killian, and Izzy; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Thyla Rose Rogers Perreand and his niece Allyson Keller. Buddy is preceded in death by his brother Eric Perreand and his parents. Buddy attended CJ Colton Grammar and Junior High School in New Orleans, then went onto Nichols High School. Other than working for his father, his first job was with Higgins Shipyard between 1943 and 1944 – proudly helping to transport the prototype Higgins landing craft. From there, Buddy joined the Navy in 1944. He served in WWII in Oran North Africa, Palermo Sicily and on both the USS Prince Williams and USS Providence. The Heavy Cruiser Providence followed directly behind the Battleship Missouri on the victory tour of the Mediterranean Sea. During his service, he recalled many stories of action – particularly while he was on Shore Patrol in Sicily! Starting in 1946, Buddy worked for Southern Scrap Materials Company, with increasing levels of responsibility until 1967. He had fond memories of his adventures across the United States and the world including Panama and Venezuela – where eventually he met his wife. From there, Buddy moved to Covington went on to help start several businesses including P&W Industries (he was the "P") and Parish Concrete. Buddy was a man of many personal interests. Through the 1970's and 1980's he spent most weekends on the water – he had many boats, each of increasing size, ending up with the Sunshine II. From the 1990's he and Franzi rekindled their mutual love of horseback riding – eventually moving from Covington to Folsom, where they resided at Sunshine Ranch. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at E.J. Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the services in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary