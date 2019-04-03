Albert Ott passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Tacoma, WA to Albert and Marie Ott, he graduated from the University of Washington. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the Navy and became a Navy pilot. He retired a Captain after his many years of service. While in the Navy reserves, he worked for Shell Oil as a Chemical Engineer until his retirement. He enjoyed retirement as a resident of Ponchatoula. Albert is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Miller Ott. Also survived by his sister Frances Steinkirchner, his children Rick Ott (Melva), Kris Izzo, Kirk Ott (Renee), Trina Ott, and stepson Brian Daspit (Kristie). He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Collin, Albert and Kirk Ott, Robert, Eric and Brian Izzo, Ann Marie and Emily Ott, and Austin and Nicole Daspit. Visitation will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, April 6 at 10:00. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 in the Chapel and a graveside service will take place at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Association, www.parkinson.org. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary