Albert Felix Francis, Jr., age 98, spread his wings home on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe/International Shine of St. Jude, 411 North Rampart St. NOLA. Celebrant, Fr. Anthony Rigoli OMI Pastor. Visitation 9:00AM until Mass. Interment will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:00AM at Southeast Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Francis Sr. and 1 sister, Evelyn Gilbert. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Leester B. Francis; 5 children, Cheryl, Jude, Carlos, Vivica and Philip (Sandra) Francis, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019