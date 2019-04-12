Rev. Msgr. Albert George Bergeron, born November 28, 1936, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hercules Joseph Bergeron and Marcelle Couturie Bergeron; his brothers, Felix, Ellecram "Porky", Lynn H and Glenn Bergeron; sisters, Marie Therese Bergeron and Elaine Young. He is survived by his brother, William H. Bergeron. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans on June 2, 1962. When the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was established, he became a priest of that Diocese. He served as Pastor of St. Bridget's Church in Schriever, LA until his retirement in 1997. Since retirement, he has lived in Marrero, LA and has assisted in Churches in the West Bank of Jefferson Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 100 LA-311, Schriever, LA 70395. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4401 7th Street, Marrero, LA on Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 10AM. Burial will be private. Mass are preferred.
