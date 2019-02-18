The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Schmiderer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Schmiderer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert J. Schmiderer Obituary
Albert J. Schmiderer Sr., 92, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Schmiderer was born October 1, 1926, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Louis and Clara Schmiderer. He was a resident of Slidell since 1962, a member of Sheetmetal Workers Local #214, and a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. Albert was preceded in death by his wife Helen Schmiderer; daughter, Joycelyn Schmiderer; son, Adolph Von Schmiderer; brothers, Louis Schmiderer, Calvin Schmiderer, Albert Schmiderer; sisters, Deette Seymour, Myra Diaz, Cecilia Quin, Mary Warner, and Rose Marie Deckwa, He is survived by two daughters: Delores Hendrix, Madeline Collara, two sons: Albert Schmiderer Jr., Alan Schmiderer, two sisters: Louise Bender, Alice Thomas; and one brother: Richard Schmiderer; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Funeral Mass will be held at Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial, with military honors, will be held at 1:30pm, at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honaker Funeral Home
Download Now