Albert J. Schmiderer Sr., 92, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Schmiderer was born October 1, 1926, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Louis and Clara Schmiderer. He was a resident of Slidell since 1962, a member of Sheetmetal Workers Local #214, and a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. Albert was preceded in death by his wife Helen Schmiderer; daughter, Joycelyn Schmiderer; son, Adolph Von Schmiderer; brothers, Louis Schmiderer, Calvin Schmiderer, Albert Schmiderer; sisters, Deette Seymour, Myra Diaz, Cecilia Quin, Mary Warner, and Rose Marie Deckwa, He is survived by two daughters: Delores Hendrix, Madeline Collara, two sons: Albert Schmiderer Jr., Alan Schmiderer, two sisters: Louise Bender, Alice Thomas; and one brother: Richard Schmiderer; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Funeral Mass will be held at Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial, with military honors, will be held at 1:30pm, at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019