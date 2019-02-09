The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
On Sunday, February 3, 2019, the world lost an amazing man with a beautiful soul, infectious smile and contagious laugh. Albert Jacob Stechmann, III, entered heaven at the age of 38 after a tragic accident while living in Hawaii. Jacob loved his family and friends dearly. He adored his mother, Cathy, and would move heaven and Earth for her. He cherished his Godchild, Amelia, and always looked forward to his yearly trips with her. He had a tremendous love for life and lived it big. He was a kind, gentle person and a devoted, generous friend. Jacob met everyone with a smile and enjoyed making others laugh. As a lifelong Who Dat, he loved all things New Orleans, especially Mardi Gras. He was passionate about Jujitsu, music, craft beer and his high school and college alma maters, Holy Cross and Louisiana Tech. Even though Jacob moved out of Arabi, he kept his "Parish Pride." One friend described Jacob best, "He was the big fancy fireworks and all of us are just the bottle rockets." Jacob was the loving son of Cathy Matherne Stechmann and Albert Jacob Stechmann, Jr. Beloved brother of Jessica Faust, and Paul and Rebecca Stechmann. Brother-in-law of Ryan Faust. Cherished paran of Amelia Stechmann and uncle of Darion Dewhirst. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Filbert and Joyce Matherne, Albert Stechmann, Sr. and Gloria Stechmann Sturzl. He is fondly remembered by many uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as hundreds of friends across the country. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. In true Jacob fashion, a party will immediately follow at Buccaneer Villa North Swim Club to celebrate his life. Honoring the family's wishes, everyone is asked to wear LA Tech red and blue or Holy Cross blue and gold to honor Jacob. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019
