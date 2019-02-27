Albert Joseph Adoue, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home in Mandeville, LA at the age of 87. He was born on January 14, 1932 in New Orleans, LA to the late Albert Joseph Adoue, Sr. and Amelia Bechtel Adoue Vick. Al was the beloved husband of Rosemary Bugge Adoue for 33 years. He was the loving father of William Alan Adoue, Donald Anthony Adoue (Terrie), Robert Joseph Adoue (Chip), and Michael Albert Adoue (Neal); step-father of Mary Patricia Sclease and George Robert Sclease (Jill). Al was the proud grandfather of Jeremy Adoue (Olga) and Nicole Gallagher (Michael); step- grandfather of Sarah Williams, Joshua Sclease, Kathryn Heck, Bradley Sclease, Jordan LeBlanc, Gabriel Bravo, and Emmalee Sclease. Al was the great-grandfather of Amelia Heck, Sophia Heck, Camdyn Williams, Carter Williams, Emily Adoue, Lexie Adoue, Miley Gallagher, Morghan Gallagher, and Michael Gallagher. He was the brother of Linda A. Fitchett. Al served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He attended LSU, earned his Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering and spent most of his 35 year career working for NOPSI and Entergy in New Orleans. He was history buff, especially the history of World War II. He enjoyed flying small aircraft and playing golf. Al was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1501 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the Mass at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary