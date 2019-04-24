The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Albert Lynch Leonhard Obituary
Albert Lynch Leonhard, age 85, entered into rest with the Lord on April 20, 2019. A native of New Orleans, Albert was the son of Albert E. Leonhard and Vivian Lynch Leonhard. He was a graduate of Tulane University where he also earned a master's degree. He received a fellowship for additional study in Spain. Albert taught Spanish at various prep schools around the U.S. After his return to New Orleans he was employed at the New Orleans Traffic Court from which he retired in 2005. He was a member of the Oblates of St. Benedict. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie with visitation one hour before Mass. Interment will be at Metairie Cemetery. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFunealHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
