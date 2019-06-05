Albert Reed Jr., aged 69, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home in New Orleans, LA. Born March 18, 1950 to Inez E. Reed and the late Albert Reed Sr., Albert is survived by two daughters, Jeronde Reed (Harry) and Roxsand Baptiste-Allen (Terry); four grandchildren; sisters, Darnell Reed, Patricia Collins, Charlene Windham of Hattiesburg, MS, Laura Cousan (Kenneth) and Karen Dorsey (Gregory); brothers, Gregory, Melvin and Kenneth Reed; aunt, Jeanette Carter (Ponce); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Yolanda; and brother, Emile Reed. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will be private. A repast will take place at Peace Lake Towers, 9025 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019