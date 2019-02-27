|
Albertine "Rita" Carter Browder, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 90. She was the devoted wife of Tom Browder and the daughter of the late Freddie and Albertine Carter Sr. Albertine leaves to cherish her memory four children: Sylvester, Gaynell, Hannah and Dianne; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. She is also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. The Pastor, Officers, and members of Mt. Moriah B.C. (Host church), Mt. Moriah / Marine Ministries, Zion Hill Missionary B.C., Second St. John B.C., Nineveh B.C., Spirit of Liberty B.C., Greater Bright Morning Star B.C., Christian Community B.C. and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Mt. Moriah B.C., 2407 Louisa Street, New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:30 A.M. Interment, St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Terry Catherine, Officiating.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019