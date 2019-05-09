|
|
Aldric Duval Celestine passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the age of 56. Beloved son of the late Frank Celestine and Ester Livas Celestine. Aldric is survived by his wife Linda Leflore Celestine; (2) sons: Aldric and Anthony Leflore and (2) daughters: Letitia Leflore Gibson and Lekia Davis; (2) sons-in-law Tyrone Gibson and Keith Nealy; (7) grandchildren Duval Davis, Tyrieal Gibson, Tyrone Gibson, Tyrione Gibson, Kyrie Nealy, Maddison Gibson and Kylie Nealy. (4) Brothers: Frank, Wilton and the late Dawayne and Cardell Celestine (7) Sisters: Gloria, Gussie, Cynthia, Sophia and Ivory Celestine Leflore, Melissa Glover and the late Diana Celestine Edward. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service for Aldric will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Apostolic Outreach Center, 8358 Lake Forest Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70126. Pastor Watson officiating. Visitation at 8:30 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, La. 70460 at 11:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 13, 2019