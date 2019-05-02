|
Alex County departed this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at John Hainkel Rehabilitation Center in New Orleans LA at the age of 65. Son of Elouise Williams and the late Jessie White. Father of Alex Green, Rashed Gaines, Quvonda Green and Nikquel Thomas. Brother of Virginia White, the late Alice County, Elouise County, Lee Esther Brister, the late Gilda Paige, Donna Morris, Martha Kimbrough, Oliver Williams, Thomas Williams, Floyd Williams, Lloyd Williams, America Williams, and Victoria Williams. He also leaves to cherish six grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA 70053 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment: Private. Arrangement by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019