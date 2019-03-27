Alex "Nun" Mills Jr, age 80, peacefully transitioned to his eternal home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Husband of Fabiola Burl Mills., Father of Tera Mills Greene, Alex III, (Gwen), and Kermit (Danika) Mills, a devoted niece Samantha Burl Wilson, Brother of Joseph (Carol) Mills. Nun is survived by a host grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark B.C. 132 Marquez St. Mt. Airy, LA., Rev. Oscar Nelson officiating. Viewing from 8:00 am until service time. ONLY. Internment in Oak lane Memorial Park 15304 Highway 73, Prairieville, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051, (985) 535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019