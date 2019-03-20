|
Alex Raymond Martin Sr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 96. Devoted husband of the late Shirley Molizone Martin. Son of the late Louis Martin Sr. and Jane Weadd Martin. Father of Ann Whitaker, Diane Albert (Donald Sr.), Lydia Jefferson, Shelia Martin Green, John Martin Sr. (Demetra), Janice Martin and the late Alex Martin Jr., David Martin Sr., Ronald Martin. Father In law of Wanda Martin and Monica Martin. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 33 great grand children and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1835 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until Mass time. Interment: Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA 70003. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019