Alexandra "Allie" Boteler, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 23. She is the beloved daughter of Stephanie Boteler Self (Jerry). She is the loving sister of Blake Flood, Stella Flood, and Landon Self. She is the cherished granddaughter of Dawn and Linda Boteler. She is the loving niece of Jamie Boteler, Sr. She is also survived by her caregiver, Ruth DeBelo, other family and many friends. During her brief stay here with us all, she touched and impacted many lives. She brightened everyone's day with her radiant smile and contagious giggle. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the CdLS Foundation. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary