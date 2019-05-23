Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Byrd "Grampsy" Cambre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Byrd "Grampsy" Cambre left this life on May 8, 2019. He was 87 years old, born to Allen Byrd Cambre and Ruth Catherine Usner Cambre in 1931. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Marie Vega Cambre and son Robert Alfred Cambre. He was brother to Evelyn Windmeyer, Jules Allen, Louis, Jeanne, Richard Cambre and Beverly Commander. Father to Kathleen Robertson (Leroy), Michael Blackwell (Suzette), Patrick Blackwell (Julie), and Elizabeth Ware (Gregory). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. Alfred was a man of few words with a generous heart. He enjoyed working on cars with his son, Robert and loved spending time with his children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During his career, he worked to restore houses in New Orleans with Witherspoon Renovations. He served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1954. Alfred was also an active member of St. Benilde Church parish for most of his adult life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to help celebrate Alfred's life on Saturday, May 25, at St. Benilde Church, 1901 Division Street, Metairie, Louisiana, 70001. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. followed by a funeral mass at Noon. Private graveside burial to follow at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to GoFundMe-Aubrey's Heart Fund would be appreciated. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019

