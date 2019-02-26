The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Alfred Clarence "Al" Hatteberg

Alfred "Al" Clarence Hatteberg, age 91, passed away on February 25, 2019 at Fidelis Nursing Home in Mandeville. He was born in Bogalusa, LA. Al is survived by his sister, Annie Laura Breaux, of Cleveland, TN; his loving children, Eric Paul (Peggy) Hatteberg; James Brady (Natalie) Hatteberg and Mary Ellen (Keith) Keller. Grandfather of Nicole (Brent), Paul (Tara), Randy, Megan, and Brandon Hatteberg, Jennifer Fitzgerald, Remi and Angelle Keller. Great grandfather of Griffin and Callais "Cece", Hadley, Sadie and Zoe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annie Marie Hatteberg, and his parents, Clarence Alfred and Theresa Hatteberg. Amongst his many civic achievements, Al worked at Shell Oil for 34 years. Served on the Board for Shell Credit Union Employees; President of Employee's Club; a distinguished member of the Airline's Lions Club; President of the University of Lafayette Alumni in New Orleans; Knights of Columbus St. Christopher's Council #4508 serving as a Grand Knight; District Deputy; Regional Deputy; Co-Chairman of Knights of Columbus State Convention. He was the co-founder of St. Christopher Pre-School; President of the School Board at St. Christopher. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation taking place at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA 70001 followed by a Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm (noon). Interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Al's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Fidelis Nursing Home as well as Passages Hospice for their excellent care and compassion during such difficult times. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 3445 N. Causeway, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002 are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
