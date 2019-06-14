Alfred Henry "Buster" Castillon Sr. 95, born in New Orleans and resident of Slidell, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 12, 2019 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Rose Sunseri Castillon, parents Louis Felix Castillon and Valentine Elizabeth Pedebidou, and sister, Louise Florence Stephens (the late Ernest). He is survived by his daughter Mikelle C. Fern ( Christian ), son, Alfred H."Al" Castillon, Jr (Earline "SuSu") and he was lovingly called Papa by his grandchildren, Kimberly E. Fern ( Eric Englert), Christian P. Fern II, Nicole C. Mayers ( Wayne), Angelle C. Ellenberger ( Jeremy) and Alfred H. "Calcy" Castillon, III, his eleven great-grand children and six great-great-grand children. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather extremely interested in knowing what everyone was doing. PaPa's greatest joy was in treating everyone to dinner and was always happy for a visit especially from the little ones and always curious to know about their work and activities. He always loved dogs especially his last pal Bandit. During WWII he was a welder at Higgins helping produce the famous Higgins landing craft for our troops. After the war he joined the family business in New Orleans, Cast Super Market on the corner of Benefit and Broad St. In 1969 he opened Cast Food Mart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner, where he worked with his wife until retirement. Papa was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. He lived a long and happy life, admired by all for his honesty, loyalty and loving spirit. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Summerfield Assisted Living for their kindness and caring this past year. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home in New Orleans beginning at 10:30am with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 12:15pm. The interment will follow at Metairie Cemetery. For those of you who wish, donations to in Buster's name will be appreciated. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary