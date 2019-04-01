Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred J. Pleasant. View Sign

Alfred James Pleasant was born on December 15, 1935 to the late Joseph Elliot Pleasant and Orelia Ransom in New Orleans, Louisiana and entered into his heavenly rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He attended Booker T. Washington High School and subsequently joined the United States Air Force where he learned Accounting/Business Administration and became an accountant to the U.S. Air Force. He was a resident of Hyattsville, Maryland for 16 years. There, he was an accountant for the D.C. Teachers Federal Credit Union for fifteen years and a Board Member of the Washington D.C. School Board of Trustees, before retiring back to his home of New Orleans. Alfred was an avid entrepreneur and loved calculation. In New Orleans, he was a real estate broker, owned his own small private tax business and started a Non-Profit Organization. He was a reserved and disciplined man yet, he also had a love of having a good time with friends and family. His love and support of all things Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club was evident in every facet of his life since becoming a member in 2003. His photo albums are filled with fond memories of friends, community involvement and festive carnival memorabilia of his many Zulu Parade rides, balls and activities. He is survived by his devoted brother Frank H. Roubleau; former wife Diana Eugene; nieces: Lynette Roubleau-Brownlee, Dr. Adise R. Mason (Alvin), Charis R. Thornton ( Fred Jr.), Gevoni Bolden (Cedric) and April Brown (Antoine); nephews: Trent Roubleau M.D. (Jessica), Tyranne Powell, Gregory Bolden and Edward Fernandez (India); devoted sisters of Frank Roubleau: Florence Brumfield, Dorothy Powell and Lydia Bolden (John) as well as a host great nieces and nephews, dear cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Elliot Pleasant and Orelia Ransom; his brother: Joseph (Junior) Pleasant; Uncle Charles Mercier and Aunt Henrietta Mercier; nephew: George Edward Fernandez; and sister in-law: Wanda M.A. Roubleau. A memorial will be held at the Roy E. Glapion Hall on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. 732 North Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Interment at a later date: Holy Rosary Cemetery Hahnville, LA 70057

